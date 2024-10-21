Assam: Imran Shah Receives Shaheed Mozammil Haque Award 2024

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: On October 6, during the 17th Kendriya Matribhasha Divas celebrations in Mangaldoi, organized by the All Assam Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Darrang District Committee, and the Shaheed Mozammil Haque Memorial Matribhasha Divas Organizing Committee, Padma Shri Imran Shah, former president of the Assam Xahitya Xabha, was awarded the Shaheed Mozammil Haque Memorial Matribhasha Award 2024.

Due to health reasons, the renowned writer could not attend the award ceremony on that day. Consequently, on Sunday, both organizing committees travelled to Sivasagar to formally present the award to Imran Shah. A special ceremony was held at his residence in Dhaiali, conducted by Babul Mukshed Ahmed, president of the Darrang District Committee. The purpose of the event was explained by Sahabuddin Ahmed, the general secretary of the committee.

Dr. Sahir Bhuyan, central chief advisor of the Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, highlighted the patriotic contributions and sacrifices made by Shaheed Mozammil Haque, the first martyr of the 1972 Madhyam Andolon.

In the presence of special guest Xahityacharya Dr Nahendra Padun, Padma Shri Imran Shah formally received the award, which included gamosa, seleng, chador, and a cash prize.

Upon receiving the award, Imran Shah expressed his gratitude, stating, “Shaheed Mozammil Haque is a symbol of Assamese language and literature. His sacrifice encapsulates the unique features of our language, which is part of our heritage.” Shah also expressed his attachment to Sivasagar, emphasizing the deep literary and cultural legacy of the region. He mentioned that he has stayed in Sivasagar despite opportunities elsewhere, as the town’s historical significance, linked to figures like Ajan Fakir, Dr. Moheswar Neog, and Nathan Brown, is unparalleled.

Shah further remarked that the people of Sivasagar are inherently literary and that he could not imagine a single day without thinking about literature. He was honoured to accept the award in memory of Shaheed Mozammil Haque on behalf of the people of Sivasagar.

