Assam News

Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad Appoints Convenors to Reform Kamatapur Co-ordination Parishad Committee

Nurul Haque and Arifuddin Ahmed, president and secretary of Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, announced the appointment of convenors from various regions to reform the committee of Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Deshi Jatiya Kamatapur Co-ordination Parishad. The appointed convenors include Nurul Amin, Mozammel Haque, Safikur Rahman, Ajid Hussain, Mohsin Bepari, Jahangir Alam Mondol, and Ruman Ali Haque. Their task is to oversee the reformation process within three months.