Assam: Inauguration of National Road Safety Month in Darrang District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The month-long programme of the National Road Safety Month began on Thursday in Darrang district under the supervision of the District Road Safety Committee and the District Transport Department, marked by an awareness meeting in the meeting hall of the Bus Owners' Association at the premises of the Bhebarghat Bus Stand here in Mangaldai.

Addressing the drivers, handymen, owners, and other individuals of commercial passenger vehicles present at the meeting, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty stated that preventing road accidents was a moral responsibility of not only the vehicle drivers and staff but of everyone in society. He urged the vehicle drivers to always remain calm while driving on the highways and to follow the rules and regulations of road safety, because along with their own lives, the lives of 35-40 passengers are also involved during the journey.

Participating in the programme, Senior Superintendent of Police of Darrang, Hemanta Kumar Das, mentioned that approximately 5 lakh accidents occured annually in India, resulting in the loss of about 2 lakh lives.

