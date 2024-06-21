Assam: Incessant rains turn situation severe at Goreswar in Tamulpur district

Goreswar: The flood situation in Tamulpur district has turned severe due to incessant rains over the past few days. Flood waters inundated roads and residential areas, causing inconvenience to the local population in more than 50 villages like Nizkochula, Pukhuripar, Simila, Ramchajhar, Rampur, Barphukankhat, Naramari, Garugaon, Halongbari, Ramcha, Balabari including Goreswar Town under Goreswar and Tamulpur revenue circle in Tamulpur district.

The road connecting Goreswar to Khoirabari, Andherighat, Tamulpur, Rangia has already been submerged in many places. Fisheries and paddy seeds of the farmers have also been submerged in the villages.

As per reports, the relentless rise in water levels in the Pagladia, Puthimari and Barnadi rivers has exacerbated the situation.

