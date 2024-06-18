Meritorious Students Felicitated at BishnuRabhaBhawan in Goreswar, Tamulpur District

GORESWAR: Altogether 101 meritorious students were felicitated at BishnuRabhaBhawan here at Goreswar in Tamulpur district on Sunday. The programme was organized by BetnaSikshaaruKrishiUnnayan Sanghacomprising all the schools and colleges under BetnaMouza. Sangha president KarunaKantaDeka presided over the programme,secretary Dhirendra Nath Baruah explained the purpose, and assistant secretary Pramod Das anchored the programme.

This year, 64 and 37 meritorious students from BetnaMouza who secured star and distinction marks in HSLC and HS examinations respectively, were felicitated with gamosa and manpatra in the programme. Among them, 8 students who passedHSLC examination and 12 students who passed HS examination with topper marks,received cash award of Rs 3000/- each. Mukul Basumatary who passed Assam Civil Service and already appointed as BDO in Cachar district was also selected for felicitation, and in his absence, his father DayaramBasumataryreceived the felicitation on his behalf. Dr Babul Saharia, retired Examination Controller of Assam Civil Service Commission graced the programme as chief guest. Addressing the students. DrSahariasaid that inspiration can lead towards meeting one’s expectations, and students must continue to study attentively and work for society after reaching their destinations. Goreswar Higher Secondary School principal BiswajitDeka, Tamulpur Junior College principal Ashim Deka, several senior citizens and members of the Sangha were present in the programme along with others.

