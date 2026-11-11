Assam: Incomplete road work raises concerns in Tihu town of Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The pace and manner of infrastructure development in Tihu town of Nalbari district have come under scrutiny following the incomplete road repair work near the bridge in front of the State Bank of India (SBI). The partially completed work has triggered questions among residents over the planning, execution, and monitoring of public infrastructure projects.

According to local observations, bitumen surfacing has been completed on one side of the bridge approach, while the other side continues to remain unfinished. The situation has raised concerns over why the repair work is being carried out in phases without any clear indication of when the remaining portion will be completed.

The manner in which traffic restrictions have been implemented has also drawn attention. A banner announcing road closure for repair work was reportedly placed at the site but later moved aside, allowing vehicles and pedestrians to continue using the road as usual. Subsequently, the road was again marked as closed with several lines of caution tape. However, the tape was reportedly removed the following day, and normal movement resumed.

Such inconsistent arrangements have raised questions about the seriousness of the work and the safety measures being followed at the site.