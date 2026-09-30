Assam: PWD faces flak over damaged Nalbari road divider

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari Public Works Department (PWD) has come under sharp criticism after a badly damaged road divider along the Hajo-Nalbari road in the busy Chowk Bazar area was allegedly left unattended even after the department placed a red warning flag at the site.

The controversy surfaced after a detailed report highlighted the severely damaged condition of the divider, which residents alleged was constructed with substandard materials. Following publication of the report, a PWD employee reportedly arrived at the spot at around 10:30 pm that night and planted a red cloth flag at one end of the dangerous structure.

However, nearly 48 hours after the warning flag was installed, no visible steps have reportedly been taken either to repair the damaged divider or remove the hazardous portion. The situation has triggered resentment among daily commuters and locals, who fear that the damaged structure could pose a serious risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Locals have demanded immediate intervention by senior PWD officials and have sought either proper repair of the divider or its complete removal if it is found to be structurally unsafe.

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