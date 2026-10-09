Assam: INDI Alliance protest in Nalbari demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

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NALBARI: The streets of Nalbari witnessed a strong protest on Wednesday as the INDI Alliance, led by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, observing the day as a ‘Black Day for Indian Democracy.’

The protest was organised by the Nalbari District Congress Committee in collaboration with the Nalbari district unit of the INDI alliance. A large protest rally was taken out from the Nalbari Rajiv Bhawan, with participants raising slogans such as ‘Save Democracy, Save Vote, Save the Country.’

Leaders and workers of the Nalbari District Congress, Mahila Congress, Block Congress, Mandal Congress, Booth Congress, NSUI, Youth Congress, Seva Dal, and other frontal organisations of the Congress, along with INDI alliance partners, participated in the demonstration.

The protest march was stopped by Nalbari police near the Natya Mandir, a short distance from Nalbari Sadar police station. Following the police intervention, the protesters sat down on the road and continued their demonstration, raising slogans in support of their demands.

BONGAIGAON: Another protest rally was taken out from the Bongaigaon District Congress Committee office and moved throughout Bongaigaon town. The town echoed with slogans such as ‘Save Vote, Save Country,’ ‘Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Resign,’ and ‘Narendra Modi Hai Hai,’ etc.

Several prominent Congress leaders, including Srijangram MLA Md Nurul Islam, Bongaigaon District Congress President Girish Barua, Congress Working President Pradip Sarkar, along with several district Congress office-bearers and party workers, took part in the protest.

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