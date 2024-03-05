Assam: Indian Academy of Pediatrics launches nationwide campaign “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” to tackle childhood obesity

GUWAHATI: The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative, “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” aimed at addressing critical issues in child health. In observance of World Obesity Day, the campaign’s second topic will spotlight childhood obesity, an escalating concern worldwide.

Aligned with the objectives of the Presidential Action Plan 2024 and 2025, this pathbreaking initiative seeks to engage communities and disseminate essential information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics such as obesity, measles, autism, Down Syndrome and thalassemia, IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, contributing to improved societal health.

Obesity, once thought to be primarily a problem of affluent nations, is now a global epidemic affecting children from diverse backgrounds. Lifestyle - related factors account for over 90% of childhood obesity cases, making awareness and prevention crucial.

According to the ‘World Obesity Atlas 2023’, without significant intervention, over half of the world’s population is projected to be overweight or obese by 2035. To combat this alarming trend, IAP emphasizes the importance of early intervention and lifestyle modifications.

The campaign underscores the multifaceted nature of childhood obesity, addressing the causes ranging from maternal obesity and gestational diabetes to unhealthy eating habits and lack of physical activity. Through the adoption of growth charts and BMI assessments, IAP aims to provide comprehensive screening for obesity.

Unchecked obesity can lead to myraid of health complications, including insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and psychological issues such as poor self esteem and depression. Preventing childhood obesity requires collective action from parents, communities, healthcare professionals, schools and government agencies.

To achieve its objectives, IAP has developed an action plan encapsulated in the acronym ABCD: Adopt , Body Growth charts, Creating awareness and Dispelling dietary myths. This comprehensive approach aims to foster a culture of healthy living and prevent obesity-related health risks.

The team of experts led by Dr Elizabeth KE, Dr Jugesh Chhatwal, Dr Sheetal S Gandhi, Dr Anjana Hulse, Dr Guruprasad HS and Dr Jay Deb Ray along with scientific community comprising Dr Piyali Bhattacharya, Dr Gayatri Bezboruah, Dr Prashant V Kariya, Dr Mubashir Hassan Shah, Dr Cherukuri Nirmala and Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi will meticulously ensure that accurate and credible information about obesity reaches the community.

Key IAP officials such as Dr GV Basavaraja- IAP National president 2024, Dr Vasant Khalatkar- IAP National President 2025, Dr Yogesh Parikh- Secretary General IAP 2024-2025, Dr Atanu Bhadra- National Treasurer IAP 2024 and National Coordinators- Dr Geeta Patil, Dr Samir Dalwai and other esteemed members of IAP will virtually unveil the awareness poster and video on obesity along, stated a press release.

