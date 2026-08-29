Assam: Indian Army celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Army’s Red Shield Division organised a special celebration at Rupaisiding and Dirak in Tinsukia district to strengthen the bond of trust and bonhomie between the Army and the local civilian population. As part of the celebrations, women and schoolgirls from the local communities tied Rakhis to the soldiers. The occasion witnessed warm interactions and heartfelt expressions of mutual respect and goodwill.

The celebrations highlighted the enduring relationship between the Army and the people of the region and reinforced the spirit of unity, mutual trust, and togetherness.

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