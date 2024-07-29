Assam: Indian Army Jawan dies in road accident in Baksa

A Correspondent

Pathsala: A 24-year-old youth, an Indian army jawan, died in a road accident in Baksa.

The deceased, identified as 28-year-old Gopi Sutradhar, was found lying on the edge of the Bhawanipur-Manah link road, near his bike, with a with a bullet with registration number AS 12 AA 8498. The incident occurred at Sarugatti village, located in the Shalbari area, late at night, and it wasn’t until dawn that locals discovered the tragic scene. Sutradhar, who had recently returned home on leave, was married and the father of a young girl. The local residents, promptly informed the authorities. Upon receiving the information, Banbhari police quickly arrived at the site, securing the area and transferring the body to the police station for further procedures. Gopi Sutradhar’s untimely demise has left the village and his family in deep mourning. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the exact cause.

