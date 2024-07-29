Assam: Road mishap claims one at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A resident of Sangiya Major Chuk and a head teacher of Chatial Chuk Govt. JBS, Sootea Pankaj Bora, breathed his last at a private hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. He was only 40.

According to sources, Pankaj Bora met with a road accident at Barpothar while he was heading towards his home from Dhalaibil on July 20. He was immediately admitted to Dhalaibil BPHC, which was later referred to Tezpur and Guwahati. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organizations in the greater Jamugurihat area. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area. Organizations and individuals paid homage to the mortal remains before the last rites.

