Assam: Indian Army organizes medical camp in Tinsukia District

DOOMDOOMA: As an art of Operation SADBHAVNA, the Indian Army organized a medical camp at a remote village, Kordoiguri, under Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Tinsukia District on Saturday to demonstrate its dedication to community welfare. A team of five general physicians, including three from Civil PHCs of Bandarkhati and neighbouring Tea Estates and two from the Indian Army, along with nursing staff, provided comprehensive medical services to the local residents.

The medical camp offered medical check-ups, consultations, vital healthcare services, and the distribution of free medicine to local residents.

About 700 locals of all age groups, genders, and communities attended the camp. This effort not only met the immediate health needs but also emphasized the importance of preventive health care measures.

Also Read: AIIMS Guwahati organizes health screening and awareness camp for Thalassaemia patients

Also Watch: