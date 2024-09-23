AIIMS Guwahati organizes health screening and awareness camp for Thalassaemia patients

MANGALDAI: The department of transfusion medicine and the department of Medical Oncology/Haematology of AIIMS, Guwahati, in association with premier non-government organization Crystal Vision and the Mangaldai Chamber of Commerce (MCC), conducted a health screening and awareness programme on thalasemia on Saturday. Attending the daylong camp at the Chamber of Commerce auditorium here, a team of five doctors, namely Dr Gopal Krushna Ray, Dr Rituparna Chetia, Dr Samim Sultana, Dr Joyisa Deb, and Dr Abhishek Nath, conducted free screening of as many as 35 Thalassaemia patients of Darrang district at no cost with the support of paramedical staff of the national health institution. Out of the 35 patients, blood samples of 27 patients were collected for antibody tests, which are considered to be very costly for common patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gopal Krushna Ray, Assistant Professor of the Transfusion Medicine, highlighted how offspring of parents both carrying genes with Thalassaemia traits develop high risks of being attacked with halassemia. He observed the necessity of conducting blood tests on everyone before getting married to ensure that at least one person of the couple is not carrying the gene of the thalassaemia trait.

Earlier in a simple function, Rajib Kr Deka, a senior office bearer of MCC, inaugurated the camp while Mayukh Goswami, President of Crystal Vision, explained its objectives.

Also Read: Assam: Moran College to Celebrate Diamond Jubilee on September 30 and October 1

Also Watch: