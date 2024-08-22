Assam: Indian Ethno Library Association Meeting in Cooch Behar Focuses on Manuscript Preservation and Sanchi Tree Planting

DHUBRI: A special meeting of the Indian Ethno Library Association was held on Wednesday at the Madhupur Xatra in Cooch Behar (West Bengal) recently.

The meeting was presided over by the senior xatra head, Madhav Dev Mahanta. The purpose of the meeting was explained by convener of the Indian Ethno Library Society, Dr. Haricharan Das, who is also librarian in Bilasipara College of Dhubri district.

Dr. Das told The Sentinel that the meeting was called to prepare the society’s agenda following the passing away of Lakshikanta Mahanta, a patron of the society and the subsequent assigning of responsibility to the new xatra head, Pritambar Roy.

In the meeting, Pritambar Roy, after having assumed the role of the society’s patron, expressed gratitude for establishing the society’s main office in Madhupur.

Senior xatra head Madhav Dev Mahanta highlighted the association’s role in manuscript preservation. Apart from this, the society demonstrated the process of preparing sanchi (palm leaf manuscripts) from the sanchi trees (scientific name, aquilaria allagochaa) at Madhupur xatra and called for the preservation of the traditional manuscript art.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam had previously planted sanchi trees in Madhupur, which have now grown into full trees. The samiti continued its work by planting more sanchi trees to keep the Srimanta Sankardev’s tradition of writing on sanchipath. The planting ceremony was inaugurated by Jiten Delakshari, a social worker from Majuli.

