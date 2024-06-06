Assam: Indian Railways Introduces High-Speed Automobile Carrier Coaches from N.F. Railway’s Dibrugarh Workshop

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways has launched new era in automobile transportation with introduction of High-Speed Automobile Carrier (NMGHS) coaches. These innovative coaches are produced at Dibrugarh Workshop of Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway zone. Utilizing repurposed GSCN passenger coaches NMGHS coaches are designed for efficient transportation of automobiles, particularly two-wheelers.

The transformation and production of these coaches have been remarkably swift. With three NMGHS coaches already manufactured. Additional three are currently in production. This initiative is historic first for Indian Railways. Incorporating multiple enhancements over traditional freight coaches. NMGHS coaches boast increased speed and better accessibility. Also, greater loading capacity. Revolutionizing logistics of automobile transportation.

The design of these coaches is result of collaboration between research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and automobile manufacturers. Coaches developed from decommissioned passenger coaches, feature significantly higher payload capacity of 18 tonnes. Compared to 12 tonnes of conventional freight coaches. They can achieve speeds up to 110 km per hour. This makes them fastest automobile carriers in Indian Railways' history.

Key improvements in NMGHS coaches include wider side doors for easier loading and unloading. Natural pipe lighting. Pavement markers retro reflective tape for enhanced guidance. A robust floor with chequered sheets, improved fall plate arrangement for smoother vehicle entry and upgraded end door design with barrel lock for easier locking. Additionally coaches are designed to prevent damage to four-wheeler automobile doors when opened inside coach.

Approval from Railway Board and subsequent production of these coaches signify substantial enhancement in logistics capabilities of Indian Railways. Introduction of NMGHS coaches aligns with growing preference of automobile manufacturers for rail transport. Cost-effectiveness speed and environmental benefits compared to road transportation Further, this initiative reduces transportation costs for manufacturers. It also facilitates direct shipment of various types of automobiles from manufacturing plants to northeastern states. Ultimately benefiting general public successful rollout of these innovative coaches underscores Indian Railways' commitment.