GUWAHATI: In heartfelt tribute on Thursday Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated Jayanti of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. He was first Chief Minister of Assam and revered freedom fighter. Sarma highlighted Bordoloi’s enduring influence on state. He referred to him as "a guiding light for all of us" in a post on his X handle.

Expressing deep gratitude, Sarma lauded Bordoloi. "A statesman par excellence who always kept the interests of Assam foremost," he remarked. Bordoloi’s teachings continue to inspire current and future generations of leaders in Assam. The Chief Minister's tribute underscored profound respect and admiration Bordoloi commands. He is remembered for his role in shaping modern Assam.

Other members of Assam’s Council of Ministers also paid their respects to Bordoloi. They marked occasion with their own tributes on X. Ranjeet Kumar Dass Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, reflected on Bordoloi’s pivotal contributions. These were during a critical period in history. “Lokapriya Bordoloi’s vision and dedication were pivotal" Dass wrote. He secured state’s future during partition. His legacy of socio-economic progress continues to inspire.

Atul Bora Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary joined in commemorating Bordoloi’s contributions. He praised Bordoloi’s tenure as Chief Minister. He noted the significant projects implemented for socio-economic development of Assam. “During his tenure as CM, many ambitious projects were implemented for socio-economic development of state” Bora remarked. He highlighted the enduring impact of Bordoloi’s leadership.

The tributes from Assam’s current leaders reflect a collective acknowledgment of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi’s indelible legacy. As freedom fighter, Bordoloi played crucial role in Assam’s history. His efforts in securing state’s interests during tumultuous times of partition remain deeply appreciated. His leadership not only guided Assam through challenging periods. It also laid groundwork for its ongoing development.

Commemorative messages from Assam’s Chief Minister and other ministers serve as reminder of Bordoloi’s significant contributions and continued relevance of his vision for state’s progress. Their tributes resonate with shared commitment to uphold values and principles that Bordoloi championed. Ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire and guide Assam’s path forward.