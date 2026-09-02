Assam: IndianOil Day begins at 3.45 am in Digboi, setting new benchmark for celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The 67th IndianOil Day celebrations at the historic Digboi Refinery began well before dawn on Tuesday, with Executive Director-cum-Digboi Refinery Head Rahul Prashant personally arriving at the AOD Administrative Gate and flagging off a 67.03-km cyclothon at precisely 3.45 am-a move described as a first in the history of IndianOil Day celebrations in Digboi.

The unprecedented early-morning leadership presence set an emphatic tone for a day that brought together employee participation, fitness, community development, healthcare, recognition, and sports. Twenty-nine IOCians, including two women, participated in the cyclothon, completing the 67.03-km ride in 2 hours and 57 minutes, with an elevation gain of 54 metres.

Though not organised as a competitive race, S Firoz Hashmy, DGM (PN), emerged first, followed by retired Assistant Manager Narayan Jaishy and Junior Engineering Assistant Mahendra Mili. The three cyclists were subsequently felicitated and honoured by Rahul Prashant at the entrance of the AOD Administrative Gate, adding further significance to the opening event.

Jaishy, a national-level athlete and retired Assistant Manager of the refinery, brought a distinct sporting legacy to the ride, participating alongside serving IOCians and demonstrating the enduring connect between the refinery and its retired workforce.

The cyclothon was followed by a string of development initiatives, including the inauguration of Project Sanjyog on Shillong Road, a bus stand near Shanti Para, and the DVI-SROTAS-JALSANGAMA-PARIYOJANA at the NSA plant. A blood donation camp at the IOCL (AOD) Hospital, scheduled from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm, further added a strong social-welfare component to the celebrations.

The central programme at the Golden Jubilee Complex brought together senior officials, employees, employee-association representatives, and other invitees.

Ceremonial lamp lighting, the IndianOil song, pledge, and cake cutting marked the formal proceedings, followed by messages from the corporation's top leadership and addresses by senior AOD officials and employee representatives.

The occasion also honoured institutional dedication. Employees completing 35 years of service received Long Service Awards, while Suggestion Scheme Award winners and PSPB-2025 achievers were felicitated. Meritorious students were also honoured for academic excellence.

The celebrations were scheduled to conclude with an inter-school football final at Jubilee Field at 6 pm, with Rahul Prashant slated to inaugurate the match.

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