Assam: Indigenous community organisations take strong stand over Jyosmita Bora’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A delegation of the united forum of 30 indigenous community organisations of Golaghat on Friday visited the residence of Jyosmita Bora, a meritorious student from Kamargaon’s Kachupathar who died allegedly due to medical negligence. The representatives met the bereaved family and held detailed discussions regarding the entire incident, the allegations of negligence levelled against doctor Bhaskar Hazarika, and the ongoing investigation.

The delegation, led by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Secretary Bidyut Saikia and Central Organising Secretary of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Krishna Barua, assured Jyosmita Bora’s family of all possible cooperation in their pursuit of justice.

Saikia raised questions over the role of Dr Rupam Duara, a member of the investigation committee constituted by the Golaghat district administration to probe the incident. According to Saikia, the fact that Dr Rupam Duara reportedly withdrew from the investigation committee after collecting detailed information about the incident from Jyosmita Bora’s family has raised questions.

Saikia demanded that a new investigation committee be constituted under the leadership of a senior professor from Gauhati Medical College & Hospital or Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh to ensure a fair and error-free investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Investigation team visits Kochupathar to probe Jyoshmita Bora’s death