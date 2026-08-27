Assam: Investigation team visits Kochupathar to probe Jyoshmita Bora’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The death of 18-year-old Jyoshmita Bora of Kochupathar in Golaghat district, allegedly due to medical negligence, has sparked widespread outrage across the district. An investigation into the allegations against the accused, Dr Bhaskar Hazarika, is currently underway in Golaghat.

After a special investigation team was constituted under senior doctor Dr Rupam Duwara, the team visited the residence of the victim, Jyoshmita Bora, at Kochupathar on Wednesday and conducted an investigation. Executive Magistrate Mousumi Barman also accompanied Dr Duwara to Kochupathar.

Meanwhile, the district administration has organised a public hearing in connection with Jyoshmita’s death as part of the investigation. According to the administration’s statement, Jyoshmita Bora, daughter of Babita Bora and Lt. Kumud Bora of Kochupathar, had undergone surgery at HGM Hospital in Golaghat due to illness and later died at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Golaghat After Death of Student Amid Allegations of Medical Negligence