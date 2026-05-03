Assam Indigenous Kachari Body Seeks Eviction of Illegal Encroachers, Land Rights and Tribal Chief Minister

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj (AAIKS) has demanded the eviction of all illegal settlers and the distribution of land pattas to the indigenous people of Assam.

In a statement, the working president of the All-Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj, Manaj Rabha, and secretary Pabitra Sonowal said that successive state governments have failed over the decades to free the tribal belts and blocks from illegal settlers, and that the indigenous people of the state have been denied land rights. They said that the Kacharis are among the earliest indigenous people of Assam, but despite this, most Kachari people are deprived of land rights in their own land, while tribal belts and blocks are illegally occupied by non-tribal outsiders. They also said that illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks have been living without any resistance from the government, which encourages such encroachment.

The leaders further stated that they are not satisfied with the Government of Assam for recognizing non-tribal communities as "indigenous" communities of the state. They asserted that no non-ST communities should be recognized as indigenous people, except the Kacharis, and urged the government to stop politicising the issue by granting indigenous status to non-ST communities.

The Kachari organization demanded that the new state government must take the necessary initiative to begin the eviction of all illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks within three months, failing which they will launch a mass movement against the settlers.

Representatives of the organization stated that in many parts of Assam, forests have been cleared and lands traditionally inhabited for generations by indigenous Kachari and other tribal communities have still not been granted legal land rights (pattas). Instead, they alleged that land rights have been granted to others through conspiratorial means. They demanded that the government evict illegal encroachers from tribal areas and grant land pattas to indigenous tribal people.

The organization also alleged that certain policies are aimed at undermining the land, language, culture, and traditions of tribal communities, which they described as reflecting a "destructive mindset against indigenous identity." They further asserted that the real "protected class" in Assam should be the indigenous Kachari and other tribal communities, rather than those allegedly residing illegally.

Finally, they demanded that in the new government, the post of Chief Minister should be given to a representative from the tribal community, citing their historical and constitutional rights in governing Assam.

Also Read: KOKRAJHAR: All Assam Indigenous Kachari Samaj (AAIKS) demands election after Bihu