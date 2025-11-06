Assam: Inter-school quiz competition in Golaghat from November 8

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the initiative of Vivekananda Kendra NRL Hospital and in association with BKN NRL School of Nursing, Numaligarh, an inter-school quiz competition will be organized in Golaghat district for the third consecutive year on November 8 at the BKN NRL School of Nursing, Numaligarh.

The competition will be held in two categories with Classes VI to VIII forming the junior category and Classes IX to XII the senior category.

The quiz will cover a wide range of topics including current affairs, art, literature, sports, music and entertainment, geography, history, politics, economics, science and technology, as well as subjects related to Swami Vivekananda and the Vivekananda Kendra. A special open quiz for the audience will also be conducted during the event.

With a total prize fund of around Rs 90,000, the competition is expected to see the participation of over 500 students from across the district. To ensure smooth organization, Jorhat Quiz Forum has been invited to conduct the event. For more information, interested participants can contact 7002285942.

