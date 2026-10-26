Assam Initiates Fresh Tender to Revamp 108 Emergency Ambulance Service

Guwahati, October 26: The Assam government is set to completely restructure the management of its flagship 'Mrityunjay 108' emergency ambulance service. In a significant policy shift, the state is moving ahead with a fresh competitive tendering process that may soon replace the long-standing operator, GVK EMRI (now EMRI Green Health Services).

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal confirmed the strategic transition, announcing that the formal bidding documents will be made public imminently to attract capable management partners.

"The tender for managing the emergency ambulance service will be made public soon," stated Minister Ashok Singhal, emphasizing the government's focus on operational efficiency and modernizing pre-hospital care infrastructure.

This administrative overhaul arrives closely after the state significantly bolstered its emergency fleet capacity. In recent months, the government added dozens of new Basic Life Support (BLS) units to ensure widespread rural and urban accessibility.

The incoming management partner will oversee a sprawling network comprising nearly 800 standard road ambulances alongside specialized riverine boat units engineered to serve remote, flood-prone regions across Assam's 35 districts.