Howly Raas Fever: Overnight Crowds Frenzy for ₹100 Lottery Tickets

Howly, Assam: A massive wave of excitement has swept through Assam’s Bajali and Barpeta districts. Thousands of eager hopefuls are arriving overnight, forming long queues at the ticket distribution counters for the upcoming 99th Howly Raas Mahotsav 2026.

The source of this intense public frenzy is the festival's legendary lucky draw coupon (Borongoni Potro). For a humble ticket price of just ₹100, the grand first prize this year is an ultra-luxury Range Rover Sport valued at approximately ₹2 crore.

The organizing committee has amplified the stakes by lining up a total of 21 premium vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLA as the second prize and a Toyota Fortuner as the third prize.

Footage widely shared on social media and local news networks highlights a massive surge of people traveling on foot and by motorcycle to the counters. Due to the overwhelming response since the official launch, the organizing committee was forced to change the coupon distribution location to streamline the unprecedented crowd management.

"I waited for hours just to secure my tickets," shared an excited buyer. "Everyone here is dreaming of driving home that Range Rover."

Amid the lottery fever, the Mahotsav committee has issued a critical advisory warning the public against widespread online fraud.

Organizers explicitly stated that authentic tickets are strictly sold offline at designated physical counters. Buyers must remain alert and avoid any digital variants claiming to be official.

The historic 15-day cultural and spiritual festival is officially scheduled to run from November 24 to December 8, 2026.