Assam: Injured Elephant Spotted Roaming In Numaligarh, Locals Raise Safety Concerns

NUMALIGARH: Locals in the Morongi Mouza area have raised serious safety concerns after spotting a wild elephant with visible injuries wandering through human settlements. Since nightfall, people have seen the elephant limping through rice fields, causing significant damage to crops.
Reports indicate that the forest department has not yet intervened and no veterinary case has been registered, despite the elephant's obvious distress. Residents fear that the animal’s condition may deteriorate further without immediate medical attention.
This incident is part of an ongoing trend of human-elephant conflict in the region. A herd of elephants, including the injured one, has been frequently entering into human settlements, causing widespread fear and destruction.
In a separate incident, residents of Assam’s Bihguri region took to the streets on Thursday night to protest against the increasing frequency of elephant invasions and the perceived apathy of forest officials.
Frustrated by the lack of action, they blocked National Highway 15 for two hours, demanding immediate solutions to mitigate the growing human-wildlife conflict.
The recent series of incidents underscores the immediate need for effective strategies to address the rising human-elephant conflict in Assam.
Locals are urging for increased vigilance, timely intervention, and proactive measures to protect both human lives and wildlife.
