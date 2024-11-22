Assam: Injured Elephant Spotted Roaming In Numaligarh, Locals Raise Safety Concerns

NUMALIGARH: Locals in the Morongi Mouza area have raised serious safety concerns after spotting a wild elephant with visible injuries wandering through human settlements. Since nightfall, people have seen the elephant limping through rice fields, causing significant damage to crops.

Reports indicate that the forest department has not yet intervened and no veterinary case has been registered, despite the elephant's obvious distress. Residents fear that the animal’s condition may deteriorate further without immediate medical attention.

This incident is part of an ongoing trend of human-elephant conflict in the region. A herd of elephants, including the injured one, has been frequently entering into human settlements, causing widespread fear and destruction.