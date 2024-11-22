Assam: Villagers Block NH-15 To Protest Against Elephant Menace

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between humans and wildlife, frustrated villagers from the Bihguri region in Assam took to the streets on Thursday night, blocking the crucial National Highway 15.
The two-hour blockade, which began around at 10 p.m., was a desperate plea for action against increasing elephant incursions that have ravaged their crops and livelihoods.
The affected areas, including Bihguri, Jarnai, and Tinkharia, have been under siege by wild elephants for over a month. Locals claim that the Forest Department has not done much to mitigate the growing human-wildlife conflict, despite repeated pleas.
The blockade caused significant traffic disruptions, leaving motorists stranded for hours. However, district administration and forest officials intervened and cleared the road by 11:30 p.m.
Despite the authorities' response, the villagers expressed deep dissatisfaction and vowed to continue their protests until they found a lasting solution. Forest Department officials remained tight-lipped about specific measures to address the elephant menace.
The human-elephant conflict has been a persistent problem in various parts of Assam, with incidents of crop damage and property destruction becoming increasingly common.
A herd of elephants caused significant trouble in Baksa’s Dhamdama earlier in November. Roughly 30 elephants have invaded the villages, causing significant damage to property, paddy, and other crops.
