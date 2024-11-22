Assam: Villagers Block NH-15 To Protest Against Elephant Menace

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic escalation of tensions between humans and wildlife, frustrated villagers from the Bihguri region in Assam took to the streets on Thursday night, blocking the crucial National Highway 15.

The two-hour blockade, which began around at 10 p.m., was a desperate plea for action against increasing elephant incursions that have ravaged their crops and livelihoods.

The affected areas, including Bihguri, Jarnai, and Tinkharia, have been under siege by wild elephants for over a month. Locals claim that the Forest Department has not done much to mitigate the growing human-wildlife conflict, despite repeated pleas.

The blockade caused significant traffic disruptions, leaving motorists stranded for hours. However, district administration and forest officials intervened and cleared the road by 11:30 p.m.