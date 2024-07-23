Assam Installs 1,073 KW Of Power Under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Several houses are expected to avail the benefits of this scheme as it has received strong support in the Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024.
Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' aimed at promoting solar power and sustainable development.
This ambitious endeavour aims to promote solar power and sustainable development. PM Modi disclosed that this visionary initiative attracts an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.
The government intends to provide substantial subsidies directly to people's bank accounts and offer highly concessional bank loans so as to ensure affordability.
PM Modi assured that the cost burden would not fall upon the citizens. The scheme will integrate all stakeholders through a National Online Portal.
Urban local bodies and panchayats will be incentivized for promoting rooftop solar systems in their respective areas. This has been done to encourage widespread adoption.
The Prime Minister emphasized that this scheme will play a contributing factor in the increase of household incomes, reduced power bills, and creation of employment opportunities.
PM Modi urged residential consumers, especially young individuals, to support the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' by applying through the official portal: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in.
Earlier on March, work was ongoing to install solar panels in around 15,000 households in Assam under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.
Solar panels to generate 3 KW of power have already been installed in a residence at Kahilipara in Guwahati. Of the total of 1 lakh applications received, 15,000 feasibility reports have already been received from the subdivisions of APDCL concerned.
Installation of solar panels will give freedom from frequent power cuts, load shedding, and other problems associated with electricity connections, and people are showing interest in the scheme primarily because of this.
Moreover, the headache associated with the payment of electricity bills will become a thing of the past. Not only that, the households with surplus power from the solar power system will be able to sell the surplus power to the APDCL.
