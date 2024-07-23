Assam Installs 1,073 KW Of Power Under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared that a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Several houses are expected to avail the benefits of this scheme as it has received strong support in the Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' aimed at promoting solar power and sustainable development.

This ambitious endeavour aims to promote solar power and sustainable development. PM Modi disclosed that this visionary initiative attracts an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore.