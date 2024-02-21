Assam Intensifies Efforts To Eliminate Child Marriage: ASCPCR Chair

GUWAHATI: The chairperson of the Assam State Committee for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), Shyamal Prasad Saikia, on Tuesday said that the state has faced challenges related to gender discrimination, particularly concerning the rights and education of girls, including child marriages.

Saikia stressed the crucial role of monitoring agencies like ASCPCR in supervising the enforcement of laws and programs aimed at preventing child marriages by the respective authorities.

Saikia noted that the Assam government, known for its proactive approach against child marriage, is ramping up efforts to tackle this social issue.

ASCPCR, in partnership with Child Marriage Free India and with the support of its coalition partner Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), convened the consultation to deliberate on strategies to eradicate child marriage in Assam by 2030.