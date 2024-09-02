Assam: Intensifying struggle for indigenous rights begins in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The movement to protect the existence of indigenous people in Assam, which originated in Sivasagar, is gaining momentum and is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Addressing a press meet at Sibsagar Press Club on Sunday, president of the ATASU Central Committee, Basanta Gogoi, accompanied by leaders and representatives of 30 organizations said, “The struggle, aimed at safeguarding the rights and existence of indigenous communities, is set to expand from Sivasagar to the entire state. In preparation, a mass gathering is being organized in Sivasagar at the end of October.”

Tensions in Sivasagar have been on the rise following an incident where a few non-Assamese individuals allegedly attacked a minor arm-wrestling player. The situation was further aggravated by the Dhing incident, which has fuelled unrest not only in Sivasagar but also across Upper Assam. The movement to protect indigenous rights began with concerns that the rights of indigenous people were being increasingly threatened by the aggression of non-Assamese and non-indigenous individuals, stated Gogoi.

In response to these growing concerns, the 30 organizations have planned a large-scale movement to protect the rights of indigenous people across Assam. We appeal to every citizen to take to the streets and participate democratically in this struggle. The mass movement will kick off in Sivasagar, with the first gathering scheduled for October, Gogoi further said.

The 30 organizations have also raised concerns over recent comments made by the leader of opposition, Debabrata Saikia, in the Assam Legislative Assembly, regarding the movement. The organizations have demanded that Saikia clarify his stance within 24 hours, warning that if he fails to do so, the Congress meeting scheduled to be held in Sivasagar on September 4 will be blocked.

Additionally, the organizations have reacted strongly to the remarks made by Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev about the movement. In a press conference, the 30 organizations stated that any attempt to undermine the movement for indigenous rights through political conspiracies, religious polarization, or other tactics will not be tolerated. Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad central committee president Diganta Tamuli, Mahendra Dehingia of Ahom Gana Mancha, Chitu Baruah of Jatiya Sangrami Sena, and Debajit Dutta of Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad were among others present in the press meet.

