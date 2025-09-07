Assam: Inter-College Youth Festival Concludes at Abhayapuri College

OUR Correspondent

Bongaigaon: “Roi Roi—Roti, Moina–Moina Moti…” The soulful voice of Abhishruti Bezbaruah echoed through the campus of Abhayapuri College on Saturday evening, weaving together the beats of tradition and the notes of modernity. Students swayed, clapped, and sang along, etching the final evening of the Inter-College Youth Festival into their hearts as an unforgettable memory.

The four-day festival of the West Division of Gauhati University, hosted this year by Abhayapuri College—one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of Bongaigaon district—came to a close with resounding success. Beginning on September 3, the event saw spirited participation from 20 colleges, filling the campus with competitions, cultural showcases, and youthful energy.

The inauguration on September 4 was graced by Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, with several dignitaries including Minister Ranjit Kumar Dass and MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury in attendance.

On Saturday, the concluding day’s open session, Bhupen Ray, president of the Reception Committee, presided over the meeting. The event was further dignified by the presence of Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Dr. Kuldeep Patgiri (Deputy Director of Students’ Welfare), and other notable personalities.

At the end, in evening a cultural programme was staged where famous Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah, known for her Assamese Bihu fusion performances, mesmerized the audience with her tunes. Her performance turned the final night into a festival of joy, music, and unity.

As the curtains came down, participants expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizing committee for their tireless efforts. “We enjoyed a lot, we learned a lot. It is a never-forgettable memory painted in our hearts,” many students shared, thanking the people of Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri College, and Gauhati University for the experience.

