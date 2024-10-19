Assam: "Wave of Words 3.0" Debate Competition Set for October 19 in Nitaipukhuri

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Under the patronage of a social organization ‘Suraksha’ and Nitaipukhuri Branch Sahitya Sabha, the “Wave of Words 3.0” in the memory of Mangal Deori and Puneswar Chetia, an All Assam inter- educational institute debate competition will be organized in Nitaipukhuri Public Building on October 19. The topic in the opinion of the house will be “The widespread application of Artificial Intelligence poses significant threats to democracy and societal life”. Sankab Kausik Baruah, a journalist will be the chairperson.

