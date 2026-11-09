Assam: Fire damages Bokakhat residence, suspected short circuit triggers blaze

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A fire broke out on the upper floor of the residence of Utpal Konwar at Jyotipur village in Ward No. 9 of Bokakhat town.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. A fire tender rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

The prompt response of the fire service personnel, cooperation of local residents and timely intervention helped prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire caused property damage estimated at several lakh rupees.

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