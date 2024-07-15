Assam: Interactive session held on proposed 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 in Haflong

A Correspondent

HAFLONG: An interactive session programme on the sixth schedule and the proposed 125th Amendment Bill 2019 of the constitution was held at the District Library Auditorium hall Haflong on Sunday. The meeting was held with the intention of taking suggestions and views regarding the clauses and points to be amended. The chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa, was present in the meeting along with other executive members and MACs of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC). Members from different apex bodies, student organizations, conscious citizens, social organizations, etc. were also present.

This meeting comes in view of the speculations and doubts among the citizens of Dima Hasao about the abatement of power and functions of Council autonomy. The proposed 125th Amendment Bill of the sixth schedule to the Constitution of India is derived from the MoS signed between the surrendered militant group and the central and state governments in 2012. Welcoming all the people present during the meeting, MAC Dhriti Thaosen briefed about the proposed bill before the preparation of the final report. Chairman of NCHAC Mohit Hojai discussed in detail the points and clauses that have been proposed for amendment at the Parliament, considering the terms that were signed in the MoS. He informed me that passing the bill will only help empower the council; however, he said that suggestions and queries from the people concerned are a must before the amendment. He also informed the people present that the council has constituted a sub-committee for pursuing works related matters on the bill. Opinions and queries were welcomed from the people present, such as bureaucrats, retired officers, NGOs, apex bodies, mauzadars, gaonburas, and others. While some raised speculations on the conduct of elections through amendment points suggested, others suggested that traditional village council be imparted rather than just village council. Discussions were made regarding points raised at the meeting about changes in Article 280 during the session. Speculations on land rights, traditional practices, and customs of the hill’s tribes were also discussed.

The meeting finally ended with a speech from the chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa, stressing the crucial phase for the people of Dima Hasao and how all should stand together for the good of the people of this district, baring all barriers and differences.

