Assam: Interactive session with progressive farmer held in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A retired teacher of Lakhimpur district has set an example for others by earning enthusiastic profit by engaging himself in farming without spending his post-retirement days in ease. The retired teacher is Mukheswar Chutiya, a resident of Ghunasuti Borchapori village under the district, who has become an idol for everyone by growing maize in large scale. He has showed his self-reliance in agriculture sector even after retirement.

Mukheshwar Chutiya, retired in 2018 and engaged himself in maize farming from 2019 in a twenty bigha of land, affected by the flood of Subansiri river, located under Ghunasuti area. He conducted the farming of the crop after studying the soil health. Last year, he managed to earn about 3 lakh rupees by selling his produce.

On Wednesday, Seuj Bhumi Farmers-Producers’ Company organized a cordial interactive session with the progressive farmer in view of encouraging other farmers as well as the unemployed youths. The event, which was titled as ‘Subansirit Son Bichari’ was attended by Seuj Bhumi Farmers-Producers’ Company manager Ram Saikia, NABARD-DDM Amlan Ranjan Tamuli, ADO Dwipjyoti Chutia, Punjab National Bank LDM Madhav Saikia, Gogamukh ICAR scientists Dr. Prabhat Pramanik and Dr. Arunjyoti Baruah. In the event, Chutiya shared his experiences he gathered while cultivating the crop and called upon the unemployed youths to come forward to be self-reliant in agriculture sector.

