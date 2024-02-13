Assam: International conference on ‘Devices, Sensors, and Systems 2024’ organized in Tezpur University

Tezpur; Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University kick started two-day International conference on “Devices, Sensors, and Systems 2024 (CoDSS 2024)” to discuss a diverse range of topics, spanning from cutting-edge sensor technologies to the latest advancements in electronic devices and systems.

The conference brought together leading experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the field of technology. Dr. Samar Saha, Chief Research Scientist at Prospicient Devices, California, USA delivered a lecture on “Generalized Compact Model for Computer-Aided Design of Thin Film Transistor Circuits” in his keynote lecture. Prof A.K. Ghosh, noted scientist and J. C. Bose National Fellow delivered on the topic- “Dynamics of charge carriers and scaling in disorder materials”.

Guest of honour of the occasion, Professor Eduardo Corton of University of Buenos Aires, Argentina delivered a thought-provoking lecture on glimpse on Argentina and bioanalytical research in LABB at the University of Buenos Aires and CONICET. Apart from the above lectures, the conference also featured a series of technical sessions that covered a broad spectrum of topics, ranging from semiconductor devices and nanotechnology to the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence along with poster presentations. Renowned speakers shared their insights, paving the way for collaborative efforts in advancing research and development.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference, Prof. Mrinmoy Kr. Sarma, Vice Chancellor, In-Charge of the University said that through the conference students and researchers are going to learn practical knowledge and insights into the latest tools, techniques, and technologies in devices, sensors, and systems.

