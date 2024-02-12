Assam Rifles organizes plantation drive at Battalion Headquarter, Lokra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a plantation drive in collaboration with local residents today at Battalion Headquarter, Lokra, in a commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, stated a press release. The event took place at Lokra Garrison grounds, where military personnel and enthusiastic locals joined forces to plant a diverse range of trees and shrubs.

The initiative was aimed not only to enhance the green cover but also to foster a sense of shared responsibility for the environment. The plantation drive witnessed the planting of numerous tree saplings, including indigenous species known for their environmental benefits. Local volunteers and military personnel worked side by side, creating a positive and inclusive atmosphere. This event aligns with Lokra Garrison’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

Also Read: Assam: Plantation drive conducted at Jamugurihat