Assam: International conference on traditional knowledge to be held at Nowgong College (Autonomous)

NAGAON: Nowgong College (Autonomous) is going to organize an international conference on Traditional knowledge titled as Exploring Traditional Knowledge: Bridging Past and Future on March 22 and March 23. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Nowgong College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the Research and Development Cell of the college has planned to organize the conference for bringing together scholars, researchers, and experts from around the world to delve into the rich tapestry of traditional knowledge.

Traditional knowledge forms the bedrock of many societies, encompassing diverse fields such as indigenous practices, cultural heritage, and sustainable living. In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and globalization, it is essential to recognize, preserve, and harness the wisdom embedded in traditional knowledge systems.

The conference aims to facilitate interdisciplinary discussions, sharing of insights, and collaborative efforts to bridge the gap between the past and the future. By exploring the intersections of traditional knowledge with contemporary challenges and innovations, participants will seek to unearth valuable insights and solutions that can contribute to the betterment of society.

Participants can expect a vibrant exchange of ideas through keynote speeches, panel discussions, paper presentations, and interactive sessions. The conference will provide a platform for networking, fostering collaborations, and forging new pathways for research and development in the realm of traditional knowledge.

The organizing committee has invited research papers from academicians, researchers, professionals and students on various sub-themes of the conference. For details of the conference one can visit the college website www.nowgongcollege. edu.in. The event will be attended by eminent academicians and researchers from esteemed institutions across the world. Intending participants can submit their abstract on or before March 5, 2024 through online submission.

