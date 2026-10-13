Assam: International Day of Girl Child observed in Tinsukia District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child, an Angan Milan Sewa programme was organised at the Lunpuria Kaibatra Anganwadi Centre under the Guijan ICDS Project in Tinsukia district on Sunday, highlighting the importance of empowering girls and ending child marriage.

Makum MLA Sanjoy Kishan attended the event as the chief guest and addressed the gathering on this year’s theme, ‘End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights.’ In his speech, he stressed the need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of girls, promote their education, and create opportunities that enable them to realise their full potential. The event also recognised the contributions of frontline Anganwadi workers. Satarupa Das, Anganwadi Worker, and Sunali Das, Anganwadi Helper, were felicitated with appreciation letters and cash awards of Rs. 1,000 each in recognition of their dedicated services. The awards were presented as part of the celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

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