International Girl Child Day observed in Cachar with kit distribution for newborn girls

SILCHAR: The Department of Women and Child Development, Cachar, observed the International Girl Child Day at SM Dev Civil Hospital. Under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) programme, essential kits were distributed to five newborn girls.

The event was attended by Deepa Das, Assistant Commissioner-cum-in-charge District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), and Dr Arup Patwa, Superintendent of SM Dev Civil Hospital. The Sankalp Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW) Team, Cachar, also participated in the programme.

Essential kits were handed over to the mothers of five newborn girls at the hospital’s maternity ward. The distribution ceremony was followed by interactive sessions with the mothers, during which officials provided information about various welfare schemes implemented under Mission Shakti.

