Assam: International delegation visits Kamrup district under IEVP 2026

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RANGIA: An international delegation from five countries visited Kamrup district on Thursday as part of the International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP) 2026, which is being conducted in parallel with the Assam Assembly general election. Erick Jean-Marie Zinsou and Freud Ulrich Klissou of Benin, MMSK Bandaramapa and GRA Kumara Gamlath of Sri Lanka, Mohsen Dardir Ali Omar of Egypt, Arturo Castillo Loza, Unc-kib Espadas Ancona, and Branimir Farkas of Mexico, international representatives representing Croatia and Election Commission of India officials were part of the team. The delegation observed various aspects of the election process and visited various polling stations in Hajo-Shualkuchi and Kamalpur assembly constituencies in Kamrup district. The main purpose of the delegation’s visit to the district was to observe the preparations and efforts made to hold free, fair, and inclusive elections in the district.

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