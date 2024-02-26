Assam: International seminar on ‘My Culture, My Identity’ held in Chaiduar College

A Correspondent

GOHPUR: Chaiduar College in Gohpur, in collaboration with Siksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi, successfully hosted a two-day international seminar on “My Culture, My Identity” in a blended mode, showcasing global collaboration. The event, held on February 24 and 25, 2024, served as a melting pot of cultural insights from around the world. Dr. Swapna Kakati, convenor and Associate Professor of the Department of History, skillfully guided the inaugural programme.

Dr. Anjan Kr. Ozah, Professor at Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Nagaon, was the chairperson, and Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished gathering.

The keynote address, delivered by Prof. Hiranya Kr. Nath from Sam Houston State University, Texas, USA, sparked thoughtful reflections. Adding to the intellectual discourse, Mr. Someswar Borkataki, VP, Engineering Manager at Wells Fargo Bank, California, USA, shared invaluable insights during an invited talk.

Dr. Haimya Gohain, Assistant Convener, expressed gratitude in the vote of thanks. The seminar featured luminaries such as Professor Kandarpa Saikia and Assistant Professor Dr. Debasish Saikia from Gauhati University, Mr. Rajiv Borthakur, Member of Siksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Assam Prant, and Associate Professor and Heads of Departments Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah, Dr. Bipul Saikia, and Dr. Arunima Hazarika from Chaiduar College.

More than 200 enthusiasts and scholars from different parts of India gathered to witness the presentation of 111 research papers, enriching the intellectual atmosphere. The International Seminar concluded today, marking a resounding success in fostering a deeper understanding of cultural diversity and identity. In a press release, the convenor, Dr. Swapna Kakati, expressed her satisfaction with the event’s outcome and emphasised the importance of such platforms in cultivating global cultural dialogue.

