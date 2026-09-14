Assam: International Vulture Awareness Day observed in Rani

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An awareness programme was organised at Carmel School auditorium in Andherijuli near Rani on Saturday to mark International Vulture Awareness Day. The programme was organised by the Rani Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at Belguri. As part of the observance, drawing competitions were held among school students across Kamrup district to promote nature conservation.

Around 5,000 students from 55 schools participated. At the district level, Kausthav Pran Das of Bagan Gyanjyoti Jatiya Vidyalaya secured first position, followed by Dipyajyoti Das of Chhaygaon Higher Secondary School. Tyson Rabha of Loharghat Pragjyoti Jatiya Vidyalaya and Nikita Das of St Joseph’s School, Azara, jointly secured third position. Prizes were distributed to the winners. A slideshow on vultures and conservation was also presented, while individuals contributing to nature conservation were felicitated. The programme was conducted by Dr Sachin Ranade, scientist at the centre.

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