Assam: Internship programmes on manuscript and manuscriptology

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Society for Srimanta Sankaradeva is going to conduct special internship programmes in several colleges of Assam on ‘Manuscript and Manuscriptology,’ under the New Education Policy. The programme aims to promote the traditional manuscript painting and impart the knowledge of preservation to the younger generation. International Council on Monuments and Sites, India, North-East Zone (ICOMOS) has collaborated in these programmes. The two-week-long training will be open to students from all subjects, including Arts, History, Archaeology, and Museum Science. It will provide basic knowledge of traditional Sanchipat making, use of natural dyes like Hengul, Haital, etc., traditional painting, documentation, preservation, and digitisation of manuscripts.

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