Assam: Sujit Das of Nagaon receives CCRT Senior Fellowship for manuscript painting

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Noted manuscript artiste, researcher, and founder of Art Village, Nagaon, Sujit Das, has been awarded the prestigious Senior Fellowship (2025-26) by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The fellowship has been awarded in recognition of his research, documentation, preservation and creative work on manuscript painting (Puthi Chitra), one of Assam's significant traditional art forms.

Das had earlier received the CCRT Junior Fellowship during 2014-15 for the same subject. Since then, he has been consistently working towards the revival, preservation, training, and global promotion of this ancient artistic tradition of Assam. Through his artistic practice, Sujit Das has successfully established a distinct identity for Assam's Puthi Chitra on the international stage. He has already showcased this traditional art form in 35 countries across the world.

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