Assam: Union Minister Rameswar Teli inaugurates ‘I Love Duliajan’ Selfie Point

Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameswar Teli, inaugurated a ‘I Love Duliajan’ Selfie Point at Duliajan on Tuesday, in the presence of Anfor Ali Haque, RCE, Oil India Limited (OIL), Sanjay Verma, ED (EA- Asset Manager), Gauranga Borgohain, CGM (HR- Establishment), Rajendra Singh Garbyal, CGM (HSE), other officials of OIL and local residents. This initiative aims to enhance community engagement and provide a unique space for residents to connect with their beloved town.

During the inauguration ceremony, Rameswar Teli expressed his appreciation for OIL’s swift execution of the project. He acknowledged OIL’s consistent support in implementing various developmental projects for Duliajan and emphasized that the selfie point would serve as a symbol of welcome for everyone entering Duliajan. This initiative is part of OIL’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the overall development of Duliajan and provide the community with recreational spaces that reflect the town’s spirit and pride.

Also Read: Bureau of Indian Standards, Guwahati branch conducted a Sensitization programme for Gram Panchayat presidents and secretaries

Also Watch: