Assam Introduces ‘Family First’ Leave for Govt Employees

Guwahati: In a pioneering move to promote family harmony and cultural values, the Assam government has announced a two-day special leave in November for state government employees to spend quality time with their parents-in-law. This first-of-its-kind initiative, announced by Chief Minister, is aimed at fostering deeper familial ties beyond the immediate household.
The special leave will be available once a year in the month of November and is applicable to both male and female government employees. It is intended to encourage visits and interaction with in-laws an often-overlooked but culturally significant relationship in Indian society.
“We often talk about work-life balance and family values, but rarely do policies reflect that spirit. This leave is our way of showing that relationships with in-laws matter too,” said Cm during a public event in Guwahati. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with Assam’s broader goal of promoting social well-being and inclusivity within families.
The move has been widely praised on social media and by civil society groups, with many hailing it as a step toward more empathetic governance. Some have even dubbed it the “in-law leave,” noting its uniqueness in the Indian administrative framework.
The state government has clarified that the leave is optional and will not be deducted from an employee’s regular leave balance.
Assam’s initiative could inspire other states to adopt similar people-centric policies, blending tradition with modern governance.
