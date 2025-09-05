Assam Introduces ‘Family First’ Leave for Govt Employees

The special leave will be available once a year in the month of November and is applicable to both male and female government employees. It is intended to encourage visits and interaction with in-laws an often-overlooked but culturally significant relationship in Indian society.

“We often talk about work-life balance and family values, but rarely do policies reflect that spirit. This leave is our way of showing that relationships with in-laws matter too,” said Cm during a public event in Guwahati. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with Assam’s broader goal of promoting social well-being and inclusivity within families.