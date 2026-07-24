Assam: IOCL, Indian Army, NIEDO Felicitate 30 NEET Qualifiers at Digboi Club

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DIGBOI: Thirty students from economically disadvantaged families, who overcame financial hardships to qualify the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, were felicitated at a function organised jointly by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Digboi Refinery, the Indian Army, and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), Tinsukia, at the Digboi Club on Thursday.

The successful candidates, all beneficiaries of the Indian Oil-Army Centre of Excellence and Wellness, Tinsukia – Batch IV, were honoured by Rahul Prashant, Executive Director (AOD) and Refinery Head, IOCL Digboi Refinery, and Colonel Shivek Sharma in the presence of senior officials, faculty members, parents, and well-wishers.

The felicitation marked another milestone for the flagship CSR initiative that has steadily emerged as a model for educational empowerment in Upper Assam.

This year, 45 carefully selected aspirants underwent intensive residential coaching under the programme, receiving free accommodation, nutritious meals, study materials, expert mentoring and professional guidance. The initiative yielded an impressive result, with 30 candidates qualifying NEET 2026, reaffirming the programme’s sustained success in bridging educational inequality.

Among the achievers, Nabajyoti Mili from Tirika Gaon in Dhemaji district emerged as one of the most inspiring examples of determination triumphing over adversity. The son of a marginal farmer, Nabajyoti secured 426 marks in NEET despite growing up in an environment where financial limitations often threatened to derail his aspirations.

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