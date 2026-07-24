Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Centre's Assurances on NEET Accountability

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Central government and Members of Parliament from different political parties that concerns over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination accountability would be taken up in Parliament.

Announcing his decision, Wangchuk said the government had assured that the issue of accountability in the examination system would be discussed on the floor of Parliament.

He also said the government promised that families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak controversy would receive adequate compensation.

According to Wangchuk, the government further assured that no legal action would be taken against students and youths who participated in peaceful protests over the issue.

The activist broke his fast in the presence of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

Wangchuk said that over the past few days, 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end his fast. He added that his decision followed extensive discussions with the government and was also influenced by concerns over the possibility of violence if the protests continued.

While ending his fast, Wangchuk appealed to people to maintain peace and remain vigilant against any form of violence. He said he would soon release a detailed video explaining the conditions and discussions that led to the end of his hunger strike.