Assam: IPF, apex bodies demand restoration of ‘NC Hills Autonomous Council’ name

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Indigenous Peoples' Forum (IPF) and apex bodies of indigenous communities in Dima Hasao have strongly objected to the use of 'Dima Hasao Autonomous Council' in place of the constitutionally prescribed name, 'North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.'

In a press meet held on Thursday, the IPF claimed that the name of the council cannot be altered through a council notification, resolution or administrative order, as it is governed by constitutional provisions.

The organisation said that the matter had earlier been brought to the notice of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who, according to the IPF, had stated that the name of the Council had not been changed and that the rightful nomenclature remained 'NC Hills Autonomous Council.'

However, the IPF expressed disappointment over an order issued by the Principal Secretary of the Council on August 31, 2026, directing all heads of departments to use 'Dima Hasao Autonomous Council' as the name of the council.

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