NCHAC Unveils ₹1,232-Crore Budget Focused on Education, Youth and Tourism in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) on Tuesday presented its 14th Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026-27, proposing a total outlay of Rs 1,232 crore with a strong emphasis on education, sports, youth empowerment, tourism and overall development of Dima Hasao district.

The budget was presented during a special session of the Council at its headquarters in Haflong by Executive Member in-charge of Finance, Donpainon Thaosen, in the presence of Chairman Mohet Hojai. The budget proposals received the support of all members present in the House.

Presenting the financial statement, Thaosen highlighted the Council’s strengthened fiscal framework and enhanced discretionary powers, attributing the improved financial position to the continued support of the Government of Assam.

He informed that out of the total budget allocation, Rs 889 crore has been earmarked under the State-Owned Priority Development (SOPD) scheme for the normal sector, covering employees’ salaries, developmental works and other priority projects. The Council has also introduced a Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Area Development Fund, allocating Rs 30 crore to support development activities across the constituencies.

In addition, the budget provides Rs 232 crore under establishment expenditure to clear pending salaries, gratuities and other service-related dues of Council employees, including Class I and Class II officers.

Speaking to the media after the budget session, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa said the Council is committed to utilizing the allocated funds efficiently for the welfare and all-round development of Dima Hasao. He said the Council would continue its efforts to strengthen its revenue base through taxation, land revenue and sustainable utilization of forest resources.

Highlighting the priorities of the new budget, Gorlosa said special emphasis has been placed on education, sports, youth empowerment and tourism, with the objective of creating better opportunities for young people while promoting Dima Hasao’s tourism potential and accelerating the district’s socio-economic development.

Also Read: NCHAC charts long-term roadmap to empower Dimasa community, language and heritage in Dima Hasao